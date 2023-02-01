Facts

15:57 01.02.2023

Avakov about search on Brovary helicopter crash case: Nothing of interest for investigation was found

2 min read
Avakov about search on Brovary helicopter crash case: Nothing of interest for investigation was found

Former Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov confirmed the fact that he had been searched within the framework of investigation proceedings on one of the working versions of the causes for a crash of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service's helicopter in Brovary, Kyiv region, on January 18.

"The investigation took interest in the contracts on the purchase of Super Puma (Airbus Helicopters H225) helicopters by the Interior Ministry. The investigators behaved properly although the reasonability for such an investigative action looks a bit stupid six years after the conclusion of the contract. Naturally, nothing of interest to the investigation was found," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ex-minister recalled that the contract between Ukraine and France on the supply of Airbus helicopters to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine was concluded within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement ratified by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2018. In addition, the contract was audited by the French government and treasury.

"These helicopters have saved and will save thousands of lives. And I am proud of being a part of this project," Avakov said.

As reported, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) conducted searches at the home of former Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov on Wednesday.

On January 18, 2023, in the morning, a State Emergency Service helicopter with the leadership of the Interior Ministry on board crashed in Brovary, near a kindergarten. In particular, Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his First Deputy Yevhen Enin, State Secretary of the Interior Ministry Yuriy Lubkovych were killed in the crash.

In total, 14 people died, including one child, and 25 people were injured, including eleven children.

Tags: #avakov

MORE ABOUT

13:07 01.02.2023
Ex-minister of internal affairs Avakov home searched in case on crash of State Emergency Service helicopter in Brovary

Ex-minister of internal affairs Avakov home searched in case on crash of State Emergency Service helicopter in Brovary

10:53 13.04.2022
Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

16:32 15.07.2021
Avakov has no plans to run for mayor of Kharkiv – source

Avakov has no plans to run for mayor of Kharkiv – source

10:34 15.07.2021
Rada supports Avakov's resignation

Rada supports Avakov's resignation

18:16 13.07.2021
Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

16:00 04.07.2021
Avakov: 130,000 policemen are on guard every day

Avakov: 130,000 policemen are on guard every day

17:50 02.07.2021
Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

17:24 16.04.2021
Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

15:19 16.04.2021
Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

10:57 03.03.2021
Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU Head: We’re inflicting global blow to internal enemy

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Govt dismisses senior staff of customs service – MP

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

SBU exposes Defense Ministry's Procurement Department ex-head on over UAH 100 mln embezzlement

LATEST

Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president

SBU Head: We’re inflicting global blow to internal enemy

Zelensky on Saakashvili: I think Georgian govt's goal is to kill him

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Govt dismisses senior staff of customs service – MP

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

SBU exposes Defense Ministry's Procurement Department ex-head on over UAH 100 mln embezzlement

In 2022, SBI exposes crimes at customs caused UAH 400 mln damage to govt

Arakhamia announces dismissal of entire leadership of State Customs Service today

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

AD
AD
AD
AD