Facts

18:16 13.07.2021

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation.

"In accordance with Part 1 of Article 18 of the law of Ukraine on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, I submitted a letter of resignation from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs. Thanks to the Interior Ministry team for the years of joint work. Thanks to every officer, private and employee. I am honored!" the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said, citing Avakov on Tuesday.

According to a photocopy of the document posted on the ministry's website, Avakov wrote the letter of resignation on Tuesday, July 13.

As MP Yelyzaveta Yasko (Servant of the People faction) reported on Facebook, the issue of Avakov's resignation could be considered at the parliament on Wednesday or Thursday.

Avakov headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine since February 27, 2014. For the first time, he was appointed to a post in the government under Arseniy Yatsenyuk (2014-2016). Later Avakov was a member of the governments under Volodymyr Groysman (2016-2019), Oleksiy Honcharuk (2019-2020) and Denys Shmyhal (2020-2021).

