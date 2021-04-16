Avakov, Ambassador of Pakistan discuss cooperation in development of relations' legal framework

On Friday, April 16, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Ukraine Noel Israel Khokhar.

"Ukraine is interested in deepening dialogue and partnership with Pakistan," Avakov said at the meeting, according to the ministry's press service.

The sides agreed to intensify cooperation in the development of the legal framework of relations, as well as in addressing topical issues in the migration and visa areas and security.

In addition, the meeting's participants agreed to revitalize the Ukrainian-Pakistani political dialogue at a high level.

Avakov proposed to speed up work on draft bilateral legal documents of an intergovernmental nature, including the Agreement on readmission of persons, which was submitted to the Pakistani side for consideration in August 2019.