14:48 13.07.2021

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that Ukraine needs guarantees of stable gas supply if the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is launched under the Baltic Sea.

"For us, these are not just words – energy security. We receive $2 billion for transit annually. If we are talking about Ukraine's Green Deal, where we are going is about reducing gas production and use, reducing thermal generation. Where do we get money for all this? Two billion, and part of this money we spend on infrastructure, our army, changing the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Where to get this money?" Zelensky told journalists at the Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy all-Ukrainian forum on Tuesday.

He said Ukraine needs "approximately 10-15 years of guarantees of a stable gas supply for the population, since the volume of Ukrainian gas production is insufficient."

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, "the price of gas is also important." "We have an annual package, it is less than UAH 8 for population. What will happen if there is no transit of gas or there is an opportunity to receive gas from Europe, at what price? Who will compensate for this?" Zelensky said.

The President also spoke about differences in views on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with who he held talks earlier on Monday.

"Yes, we have different views on Nord Stream, but, nevertheless, I believe that we have made a lot of arguments [...] There will be a meeting between the Chancellor and President [of the United States Joe] Biden, and there they will discuss what Nord Stream 2 brings, what it will bring to Europe and what it will bring separately to Ukraine, and how to guarantee energy security for Ukraine, and so that we do not lose from this stream if it is completed and put into operation," Zelensky said.

