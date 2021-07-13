Facts

10:18 13.07.2021

Merkel announces need to implement 'Steinmeier formula' in Ukrainian legislation

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a joint briefing with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the need to implement the "Steinmeier formula" into Ukrainian legislation.

"It is necessary to implement the Steinmeier formula in Ukrainian legislation. We want to achieve elections in these regions [temporarily occupied territories of Donbas]," Merkel said at a joint briefing with Zelensky for media representatives in Germany.

"Germany will continue to advocate progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements," she said.

