12:03 12.07.2021

Zelensky to take part in all-Ukrainian forum 'Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy' on July 13

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, July 13, will take part in the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy," which will be held in Kyiv for two days, according to the forum schedule published on the official website.

In addition to the President, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, artistic director of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center Illia Khrzhanovsky, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy Svitlana Fomenko, Director at Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Anton Drobovych, General Director of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center Maksym Yakover, and others will take part in the forum on July 13.

The first day of the forum will be devoted to the discussion of the tragedy in Babyn Yar and Holodomor (famine). The topic of the national communities of Ukraine will also be discussed.

On the second day of the forum (July 14), which will be dedicated to the topics of the language and indigenous peoples of Ukraine, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko will take part in it. The rest of the speakers have not yet been reported.

Media accreditation for participation in the forum "Ukraine 30. Humanitarian Policy" will last until 14:00 on July 12.

