NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council will not include in the register of oligarchs any of the names of those who are potentially considered oligarchs if they voluntarily abandon their assets, NSDC secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Perhaps, after the adoption of the law on de-oligarchization, we will not include any names in the register of oligarchs, because they themselves will give up the assets and return part to the state [...]. They must understand this and get rid of the assets so as not to be included in the list of oligarchs. If they appear in the registry, it will be known to the whole world. I don't think they need it," Danilov said in an interview with Forbes-Ukraine.

He said that "some people have already begun to voluntarily abandon the wells."

As reported, in early June, the President of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill On Preventing Threats to National Security Associated with the Excessive Influence of Persons with Significant Economic or Political Weight in Public Life (Oligarchs).

According to the document, any three of the four conditions are sufficient for inclusion by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of a person in the register of oligarchs: significant influence on the media, participation in political life, beneficial ownership of a monopoly company, and a fortune of over one million living wages (about $83 million at the current exchange rate).

The basis for the inclusion of the oligarchs in the register will be the decision of the NSDC. The NSDC will form and maintain the register, as well as provide open round-the-clock access to it. Information will be entered into the register no later than three days from the date of the relevant decision of the NSDC.

On July 1, 275 MPs voted for the bill on de-oligarchization at the first reading at an extraordinary plenary session of parliament.