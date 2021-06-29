Facts

12:42 29.06.2021

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

The Ukrainian film "Editorial Office" directed by Roman Bondarchuk in co-production with the German company Elemag Pictures received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages, Culture Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

"High-quality and major film requires appropriate funds. Especially if there is a goal to enter the world cinema market. And here's the good news. The film 'Editorial Office' directed by Roman Bondarchuk, co-produced with the German company Elemag Pictures, received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages," the minister said in his Telegram account on Monday evening.

According to him, the decision to support the Ukrainian-German film "Editorial Office" was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the European Support Fund for the Co-Production and Distribution of Creative Cinematographic and Audiovisual Works.

"According to a special procedure for Ukraine, the accounts of Ukrainian producer Darya Bassel (Moon Man LLC) will receive more than EUR 110,000. The drama with elements of the comedy "Editorial Office" became one of the winners of the 14th competitive selection of the State Film Agency and received support of almost UAH 20 millio," Tkachenko said.

He thanked colleagues from Eurimages for their support.

