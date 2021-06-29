Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded by a bullet on Monday evening as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces in the Novotoshkivske area in Donbas, the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"Today, on June 28, at about 20:30, in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, the Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire and carried out targeted firing of the positions of the Ukrainian defenders from small arms near the village of Novotoshkivske. After providing first aid, the soldier was transported to a hospital. The condition of the serviceman is of moderate severity," the task force said on Facebook said on Monday evening.

It is noted that officials of the brigade and the operational response group of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Earlier, the press center of the Joint Force Operation headquarters said that Russian-occupation forces have not violated the ceasefire in Donbas from the beginning of Monday, June 28.