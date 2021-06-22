Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine have been instructed to prepare proposals on the advisability of installing additional controls and restrictions on migration between Ukraine and countries where the Delta coronavirus (COVID-19) strain is rapidly spreading.

According to the presidential press service, during a conference call at the President's Office, its participants heard information from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine on the spread of COVID-19 Delta strain.

According to the National Academy of Sciences, "this strain of coronavirus is 1.6 times more infectious than the Alpha strain, some 2.26 times more likely to lead to hospitalization, and the risk of resuscitation in case of infection increases 1.45 times."