In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

Over the past day, June 14, some 50,057 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports on the Telegram channel.

A total of 28,100 people received one dose, 21,957 people were fully immunized.

During the day, 448 mobile teams and 755 vaccination stations worked.

As of June 15, 2021, some 692,404 people were on the waiting list for vaccination against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 1,768,556 people have been vaccinated, of which 1,507,801 people received one dose, 260,755 people were fully immunized and received two doses (two of them received one dose abroad). A total of 1,768,556 vaccinations were carried out.