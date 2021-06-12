Facts

11:32 12.06.2021

Zelensky, Biden may meet at end of July – Kuleba

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the end of July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The date at the end of July is being discussed," Kuleba said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

He said this is an official visit of the president to the United States.

"This will be an official full-fledged visit, within which there will be not only a meeting with President Biden, but also a number of other events," the minister said.

Kuleba said the agenda of the visit is very broad.

"We are preparing this visit very carefully. We have already started to prepare it, we are already working on key elements of the program. But, most importantly, we are already working on key agreements, because President Zelensky always has the attitude that we are not engaged in political tourism, we do not go for no special reason, we go for results. And we are already actively working with the U.S. Administration to make this visit as effective as possible for Ukraine," he said.

Завантаження...
