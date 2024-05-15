Facts

22:44 15.05.2024

Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

1 min read
Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects that the United States and Ukraine will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement within a few weeks.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken pointed out that one of the important issues he discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart was the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

He noted that 32 countries have already conducted or will soon complete negotiations on these bilateral security agreements.

Blinken stated that theses are the agreements that will provide support to Ukraine over the next decade and allow it to create future forces that will be able to deter aggression and defend against it. He said they had done very good and productive work between their teams on that issue. He expects that the text will be finalized very soon. According to the State Secretary’s forecasts, this agreement will be signed within a few weeks as the bulk of the work on it has already been done.

Tags: #blinken

MORE ABOUT

18:29 15.05.2024
Kuleba: Talks with Blinken focused on Kharkiv, Donetsk regions

Kuleba: Talks with Blinken focused on Kharkiv, Donetsk regions

16:23 15.05.2024
Blinken: Decision on negotiations should be taken by Ukraine, not USA or any other country

Blinken: Decision on negotiations should be taken by Ukraine, not USA or any other country

14:55 15.05.2024
USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

USA ALLOCATES EXTRA $2 BLN IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE - BLINKEN

11:21 15.05.2024
Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

Blinken promises in Kyiv that USA would confiscate Russian frozen assets

10:41 15.05.2024
Blinken: Future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine includes support for defense, security in number of critical areas

Blinken: Future bilateral security agreement with Ukraine includes support for defense, security in number of critical areas

09:34 15.05.2024
Blinken meets with representatives of DEJURE Fund, Anti-Corruption Action Center

Blinken meets with representatives of DEJURE Fund, Anti-Corruption Action Center

21:17 14.05.2024
Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

18:28 14.05.2024
Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

Shmyhal, Blinken discuss next package of military aid, confiscation of Russian assets

11:03 14.05.2024
U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

U.S. military aid to soon arrive in Ukraine – Blinken

09:08 14.05.2024
Blinken confirms his visit to Kyiv

Blinken confirms his visit to Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts introduced in capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions

In Dnipro, two people killed, one injured due to falling of debris of downed rocket

Zelenskyy: Today our defense forces managed to partially stabilize situation in border districts of Kharkiv region

Occupation forces focus major efforts on Kupyansk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Blinken: We neither encourage nor support strikes outside Ukraine, but Kyiv must make its own decisions on how to wage war

Blinken doesn't rule out new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in supporting Russia's defense industry

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

Kuleba: Every delay in weapons supply leads to failures at front

Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts introduced in capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions

DTEK INTRODUCES EMERGENCY BLACKOUTS IN KYIV CITY, KYIV, ODESA, DNIPROPETROVSK, DONETSK REGIONS

Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

AD
AD
AD
AD