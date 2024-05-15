Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects that the United States and Ukraine will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement within a few weeks.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken pointed out that one of the important issues he discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart was the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

He noted that 32 countries have already conducted or will soon complete negotiations on these bilateral security agreements.

Blinken stated that theses are the agreements that will provide support to Ukraine over the next decade and allow it to create future forces that will be able to deter aggression and defend against it. He said they had done very good and productive work between their teams on that issue. He expects that the text will be finalized very soon. According to the State Secretary’s forecasts, this agreement will be signed within a few weeks as the bulk of the work on it has already been done.