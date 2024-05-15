Facts

18:53 15.05.2024

Occupation forces focus major efforts on Kupyansk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

The enemy forces continue to focus their major efforts on the Kupyansk and Pokrovske axes, where they carried out 52 attacks on the Ukrainian defense positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The occupiers continue to focus their greatest efforts on the Kupyansk and Pokrovske axes. Here they attacked Ukrainian defenders 52 times. Ukrainian soldiers are repelling enemy attacks, fire weapons and unmanned systems of the Ukrainian defense forces are actively working," it said in the updates published on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

In addition, in the Kupyansk axis, the enemy mounted 25 attacks in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pischane, Myasozharivka, and Tverdokhlibove. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are taking all necessary measures to hold back the aggressor.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the Russian forces conducted five assault operations in the vicinity of Klischiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders carried out counterattack actions in order to improve the tactical situation in certain areas. The enemy launched an airstrike against Chasiv Yar.

In the Pokrovske axis, the number of combat clashes increased to 27, the enemy was most active in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove, and Umanske, and inflicted an airstrike on the area of Vozdvyzhenka.

"The situation in this direction changes dynamically: in some areas, as a result of intensive fire, the enemy had limited tactical success, in others, the Ukrainian defense forces regained their lost positions," the General Staff said.

In addition, the enemy forces are trying to break through the defense near Staromayorske in the Orikhiv axis, where the invaders carried out 18 assault operations.

"Four combat clashes have occurred in the Robotyne area since the beginning of the day, there have been no changes in the positions of our troops, the situation is under control," the report says.

In the Prydniprovsky axis, fighting continues near the village of Krynky, where four combat clashes took place.

In the Kurakhove axis, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskovyivka, and Vodiane.

In other directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

