Facts

18:58 09.05.2024

President signs into laws bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

1 min read
President signs into laws bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into laws the bills on the extension of martial law and general mobilization.

This follows from the cards of bills No. 3685-IX and 3684-IX on the parliament website.

This is the 11th extension of martial law and mobilization since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As reported, on May 6, Zelenskyy introduced bills to the Verkhovna Rada to approve decrees on extending martial law and general mobilization.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada approved presidential decrees extending martial law and general mobilization until August 11, 2024.

Tags: #zelensky

