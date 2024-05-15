Blinken: We neither encourage nor support strikes outside Ukraine, but Kyiv must make its own decisions on how to wage war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a joint press conference in KYIv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, stressed that the United States is committed to ensuring Ukraine's victory in the war, as can be seen from the support that Washington provides.

The Secretary of State said that they hadn’t encouraged or supported strikes outside Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine must make its own decisions about how to wage this war, which it is waging in defense of its freedom, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity. According to him, America will continue to support Ukraine with the equipment that it needs for success, for its victory.