Blinken doesn't rule out new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in supporting Russia's defense industry

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not rule out new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in supporting Russia's defense industry.

"We have and we will continue to take action, including sanctioning entities involved and companies involved. We have already levied more than 100 sanctions against the enterprises that are involved in this kind of support. And as necessary we are going to continue to do that," he said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State stressed that the threat posed by Russia is both the immediate threat in Ukraine as a result of the aggression but also a potentially growing threat to many other countries in Europe.

"So, this is of acute importance to many Europeans that I have talked to and I imagine they are making that known to Beijing as well," Blinken said.