Facts

18:27 10.05.2024

Zelenskyy at meeting with Ukrainian clergy: Main things are support for all our people, strengthening our soldiers, bringing Ukraine's victory closer

2 min read
Zelenskyy at meeting with Ukrainian clergy: Main things are support for all our people, strengthening our soldiers, bringing Ukraine's victory closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) discussed the work of chaplains in the defense forces and the role of religious leaders in achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

"I met today with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The main things are the support for all our people, the strengthening of our soldiers, and bringing closer Ukraine's victory over the evil of the Russian invasion," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The meeting participants also discussed "the work of chaplains in the Ukrainian defense forces, the information and educational work of the church, as well as the participation of Ukrainian religious leaders in promoting global efforts to implement the Peace Formula and bring a just peace closer to Ukraine."

The press service of the head of state said that Zelenskyy congratulated everyone on Easter and thanked them for their prayers and concrete actions to support Ukrainians.

"Everyday we live, fight, win and lose. Therefore, I would like to congratulate you on the day that Ukrainians are waiting for and which contains a very warm moment. Unfortunately, there are not many such moments in life. Easter is celebrated in different ways, but it is celebrated at the front, in the cities, along the borders," the president said.

Primate of the OCU Epiphanius emphasized that the occupier can be defeated only in unity, when everyone works in their place and contributes to the common cause.

Head of the UGCC Sviatoslav noted that churches have been supporting the military since 2014, even before the law on chaplaincy was passed. He also emphasized that the Ukrainian church has historically been destroyed where Russian colonizers seized our lands.

"Today, the UGCC has been officially liquidated in the occupied territories, our priests are imprisoned, and there are terrible persecutions, much worse than in Stalin's time, because the tools of control over people are much more effective now," he said.

The participants also discussed the specifics of promoting the Ukrainian Peace Formula among representatives of the religious community, expanding the work of chaplains, and methods of combating narratives promoted by Russian propaganda.

Tags: #ugcc #zelensky #ocu

MORE ABOUT

16:00 10.05.2024
We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

15:58 10.05.2024
Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

Russian forces start new offensive in Kharkiv axis, we've stopped them by artillery so far – Zelenskyy

18:58 09.05.2024
President signs into laws bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

President signs into laws bills on extension of martial law, mobilization

18:29 09.05.2024
European Parliament’s position to be significant for Ukraine's defense support – Zelenskyy

European Parliament’s position to be significant for Ukraine's defense support – Zelenskyy

17:20 09.05.2024
Weeks and months, and not kilometers, between partners' decision on weapons supply to Ukraine and their arrival to front – Zelenskyy

Weeks and months, and not kilometers, between partners' decision on weapons supply to Ukraine and their arrival to front – Zelenskyy

17:52 08.05.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in World War II

Zelenskyy presents state awards on occasion of Day of Remembrance, Victory over Nazism in World War II

17:33 03.05.2024
Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

14:57 03.05.2024
Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky visits soldiers being treated after injuries

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky visits soldiers being treated after injuries

14:28 03.05.2024
Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

18:16 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

Zelenskyy: We believe there will be time when Ukrainian border guards will work safely at all sections of our sovereign state border

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

AD
AD
AD
AD