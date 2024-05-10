Zelenskyy at meeting with Ukrainian clergy: Main things are support for all our people, strengthening our soldiers, bringing Ukraine's victory closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) discussed the work of chaplains in the defense forces and the role of religious leaders in achieving a just peace for Ukraine.

"I met today with representatives of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The main things are the support for all our people, the strengthening of our soldiers, and bringing closer Ukraine's victory over the evil of the Russian invasion," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The meeting participants also discussed "the work of chaplains in the Ukrainian defense forces, the information and educational work of the church, as well as the participation of Ukrainian religious leaders in promoting global efforts to implement the Peace Formula and bring a just peace closer to Ukraine."

The press service of the head of state said that Zelenskyy congratulated everyone on Easter and thanked them for their prayers and concrete actions to support Ukrainians.

"Everyday we live, fight, win and lose. Therefore, I would like to congratulate you on the day that Ukrainians are waiting for and which contains a very warm moment. Unfortunately, there are not many such moments in life. Easter is celebrated in different ways, but it is celebrated at the front, in the cities, along the borders," the president said.

Primate of the OCU Epiphanius emphasized that the occupier can be defeated only in unity, when everyone works in their place and contributes to the common cause.

Head of the UGCC Sviatoslav noted that churches have been supporting the military since 2014, even before the law on chaplaincy was passed. He also emphasized that the Ukrainian church has historically been destroyed where Russian colonizers seized our lands.

"Today, the UGCC has been officially liquidated in the occupied territories, our priests are imprisoned, and there are terrible persecutions, much worse than in Stalin's time, because the tools of control over people are much more effective now," he said.

The participants also discussed the specifics of promoting the Ukrainian Peace Formula among representatives of the religious community, expanding the work of chaplains, and methods of combating narratives promoted by Russian propaganda.