Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade eliminated 494 Russian invaders in a month, the brigade's press service reported.

"This number is equivalent to a battalion. And this is without taking into account the wounded," the Facebook post says.

In addition, our fighters burned 65 pieces of equipment: 13 tanks (three of them are T90); 20 infantry fighting vehicles; eight armored personnel carriers; 11 MT-LB; one KamAZ; two bugs.

"Despite the fact that the enemy has become more active in other sectors of the front, the situation here in Pokrovsky direction remains tense. The Russian occupiers are storming daily with the help of armored vehicles and infantry. The cannonade of enemy artillery does not cease for a minute," the brigade said.