Facts

19:51 15.05.2024

Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

1 min read
Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month

Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade eliminated 494 Russian invaders in a month, the brigade's press service reported.

"This number is equivalent to a battalion. And this is without taking into account the wounded," the Facebook post says.

In addition, our fighters burned 65 pieces of equipment: 13 tanks (three of them are T90); 20 infantry fighting vehicles; eight armored personnel carriers; 11 MT-LB; one KamAZ; two bugs.

"Despite the fact that the enemy has become more active in other sectors of the front, the situation here in Pokrovsky direction remains tense. The Russian occupiers are storming daily with the help of armored vehicles and infantry. The cannonade of enemy artillery does not cease for a minute," the brigade said.

Tags: #invaders #direction #pokrovske

MORE ABOUT

13:54 15.05.2024
In Kharkiv direction, enemy trying to gain foothold on achieved line, regrouping – General Staff

In Kharkiv direction, enemy trying to gain foothold on achieved line, regrouping – General Staff

14:38 11.05.2024
Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

Enemy intensifies offensive actions near Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region – Khortytsia task force

11:27 10.05.2024
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

10:24 29.04.2024
Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

Units of Ukrainian Defense Forces move to new lines west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka to save lives of defenders – Syrsky

20:26 12.04.2024
Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

20:09 06.03.2024
Tavria task force: After Avdiivka, enemy concentrates its main efforts in Novopavlivka axis

Tavria task force: After Avdiivka, enemy concentrates its main efforts in Novopavlivka axis

10:55 23.02.2024
Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,000 military over day – General Staff

17:42 24.01.2024
AFU to continue operating to destroy delivery vehicles, control airspace to eliminate threat of terrorism, incl in Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

AFU to continue operating to destroy delivery vehicles, control airspace to eliminate threat of terrorism, incl in Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

15:28 12.01.2024
Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

Invaders manage to carry out regular rotations at operational level in Ukraine, but this is unlikely to be enough for offensive – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts introduced in capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions

In Dnipro, two people killed, one injured due to falling of debris of downed rocket

Zelenskyy: Today our defense forces managed to partially stabilize situation in border districts of Kharkiv region

Occupation forces focus major efforts on Kupyansk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Blinken: We neither encourage nor support strikes outside Ukraine, but Kyiv must make its own decisions on how to wage war

Blinken doesn't rule out new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in supporting Russia's defense industry

We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen

Blinken expects USA and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement within few weeks

Kuleba: Every delay in weapons supply leads to failures at front

Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts introduced in capital, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions

DTEK INTRODUCES EMERGENCY BLACKOUTS IN KYIV CITY, KYIV, ODESA, DNIPROPETROVSK, DONETSK REGIONS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

AD
AD
AD
AD