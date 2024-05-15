Facts

20:30 15.05.2024

Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

1 min read
Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 154 pickup vehicles at 25.7% lower than expected price

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, based on the results of tenders held in the ProZorro system, will purchase 154 pick-up vehicles for a total amount of UAH 153.38 million including VAT (or UAH 996,000 per vehicle) with an expected purchase cost of UAH 206.5 million (UAH 1.34 million per vehicle).

According to information in ProZorro, the relevant contracts with the winners of the tender were signed on May 15, including four contracts worth UAH 29.88 million each (delivery of 30 vehicles) with an expected purchase cost of UAH 40.227 million and one for UAH 33.864 million with an expected UAH 45.59 million (34 vehicles).

The winning car suppliers, as well as the car brand, are not disclosed.

From nine to 11 supplying companies participated in each auction.

As reported, among the conditions of the five tenders announced on April 17 are the carrying capacity of an all-wheel drive pickup truck of at least 0.8 tonnes with the ability to tow a trailer with a total weight of at least 0.85 tonnes, a cabin capacity of at least five people, and a maximum speed of at least 100 kilometers per hour.

