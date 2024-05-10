We need Ukraine's friends to focus as much as possible on accelerating weapons supply – Zelenskyy at meeting with Slovak counterpart

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv on Friday and informed her about Russia's attempt to enlarge its offensive in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

"Today, we discussed in detail the situation at the front. I informed [the president of Slovakia] about Russia's another attempt to enlarge its offensive operations in the territories of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as about our needs, including weapons, to thwart what the occupier is trying to do," he said on the Telegram channel.

The head of state emphasized that "currently, no all of our partners fulfill our agreements promptly, and we need Ukraine's friends to stand as united as possible to speed up the supplies."

"I am grateful to every leader who are helping us with this," Zelenskyy said and expressed gratitude to Čaputová for the determination and moral leadership showed during this war.