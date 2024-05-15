Facts

19:09 15.05.2024

In Dnipro, two people killed, one injured due to falling of debris of downed rocket

In Dnipro, two people killed, one injured due to falling of debris of downed rocket

In Dnipro, as a result of falling debris from a downed rocket, two men were killed, one was injured, and an infrastructure facility and houses were damaged as a result of an enemy attack, said head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"In Dnipro, men aged 48 and 51 died due to the fall of debris from a downed enemy missile. There is also a 63-year-old victim. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, an animal shelter, five- and two-storey buildings were damaged. And there are also six private houses, two outbuildings, a car, a and power line. There were several fires that were promptly eliminated," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

In addition, during the day, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district four times with kamikaze drones, five times with artillery. Nikopol, Chervonohryhoryivska, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities were under enemy attacks. There are no casualties among the people.

As a result of the shelling, four private houses were damaged, one of them caught fire, rescuers extinguished the fire. Also, due to enemy attacks, a sports club, a minibus, a truck, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

Tags: #shelling #consequences #dnipro

