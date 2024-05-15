Facts

22:41 15.05.2024

Kuleba: Every delay in weapons supply leads to failures at front

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stressed the importance of speeding up the supply of military assistance from partners, pointing out that every delay negatively affects the situation at the front.

"Every delay in deliveries leads to setbacks at the front. This is a general rule. So, the answer to your question is yes. We appreciate the sincere commitment of the United States to make up for delivery delays with new statements and new deliveries, which is why I focused so much on the issue of timing in our negotiations and in my opening remarks. But this applies not only to the United States," he said at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine calls on countries to make new announcements of assistance and arms supplies.

"When a Ukrainian infantryman or artilleryman has everything they need, we win. Every time when there are supply delays and shortages, we don't win. The law of war is cruel, but very clear," he said.

