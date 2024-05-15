DTEK INTRODUCES EMERGENCY BLACKOUTS IN KYIV CITY, KYIV, ODESA, DNIPROPETROVSK, DONETSK REGIONS
Zelenskyy: Today our defense forces managed to partially stabilize situation in border districts of Kharkiv region
Blinken: We neither encourage nor support strikes outside Ukraine, but Kyiv must make its own decisions on how to wage war
Blinken doesn't rule out new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in supporting Russia's defense industry
We need maximum presence at Peace Summit of leaders of West, Global South – Yermak's meeting with Michel, von der Leyen
Almost 500 invaders eliminated by soldiers of 47th separate mechanized brigade in Pokrovsky direction over month
Special Topics: