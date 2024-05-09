Facts

18:29 09.05.2024

European Parliament’s position to be significant for Ukraine's defense support – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine needs further timely defense support and exactly the kind that can disrupt the Russian plan of revenge for this year, the plan of their offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

According to him, "the position of the European Parliament will continue to be significant so that all our agreements in Europe regarding defense and common force are really fulfilled."

Zelenskyy noted that "we in Ukraine are fulfilling all the necessary conditions for the negotiation framework to be approved in June, as agreed, and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union to actually begin."

"We must clearly see the future. We are preparing the first global Summit in Switzerland for June. The summit, which can and should be a real chance to restore and guarantee a just peace for Ukraine, for the whole of Europe and for every nation that can experience such blows as Ukraine is currently experiencing," Zelenskyy said.

"And that's why the Peace Summit is important, that's why Putin is trying to disrupt it, he will do it and try to increase pressure at the front, and unleash new offensive actions, and try to split the international community with various manipulations in politics," Zelenskyy believes.

That is why, he said, "we need an absolutely clear position of every state, every leader, every international organization to participate in the Peace Summit, to support our common peace-building efforts."

Zelenskyy also awarded Metsola with the Order of Merit of the 1st degree "for personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support for state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world."

Tags: #europarliament #zelensky

