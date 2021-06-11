Facts

09:30 11.06.2021

Ukraine reports 1,603 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 1,603 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Friday morning.

"Ukraine has registered 1,603 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of June 11, 2021, including 75 children and 72 medical workers. Also, 762 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 70 fatalities and 5,583 recoveries over the past day," it said.

On June 10, Ukraine reported 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, 1,385 on June 9, and 1,602 on June 8.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,221,427 cases of COVID-19, including 51,577 deaths and 2,120,780 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

