Berlin expects extension of agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine

Ukraine should remain a transit country for Russian gas, and Berlin expects the transit agreement with Russia to be extended, the German government's official representative, Steffen Seibert, told reporters on Monday in Berlin.

"It remains central for the [German] government that Ukraine remain a transit country even following the completion of construction on Nord Stream 2. There is a transit agreement," Seibert said.

The representative said that the current transit agreement "is valid at least until 2024, though the agreement envisages that the parties will review the possibility of extending the agreement until 2034."

"We expect the agreement to be extended," Seibert said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed on June 1 that, "Russia and Ukraine have an agreement on gas transit to Europe, and the agreement is to remain in force for the entire period of its validity. However, even after the expiration of the agreement, Russia does not intend to abandon Ukrainian transit," Peskov said.