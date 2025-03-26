Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:07 26.03.2025

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan for Naftogaz to purchase natural gas for the next two heating seasons in the amount of up to EUR270 million, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, the EBRD has approved a loan for Naftogaz to purchase natural gas for the next two heating seasons in the amount of up to EUR270 million. Additionally, about EUR140 million in grants from the government of Norway will be sent through the EBRD," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this resource will help Ukraine accumulate gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities for the next heating season.

