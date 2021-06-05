SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) thwarted an attempt to import more than 20 tonnes of methyl ester of acetic acid produced at one of the Russian enterprises.

According to the SBU press center, economic and restrictive sanctions were applied to the said company by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine.

"The intelligence services found that the organizers had already sent the chemical solvent to one of the domestic enterprises in Luhansk region. During the check of information and customs documents, law enforcement officers established that over the past month they had already tried to import this product into Ukraine. It was immediately re-exported back to the Russian Federation," the press center said.

So, according to the SBU, the offenders again tried to import chemicals from another manufacturer.

"Instead of the sanctioned Russian plant, the documents indicated a Moscow manufacturing enterprise, which is not subject to the economic and other restrictive sanctions of the NSDC. Now, the tank with methyl acetate has been ceased," the press center said.