Economy

20:33 20.02.2025

Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

2 min read
Gas imports to depend on consequences of Russian shelling of gas infrastructure - energy committee head

The volume of natural gas imports to Ukraine will depend on the volume of its own production losses as a result of Russian attacks on gas infrastructure, according to Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Andriy Gerus.

"We will need to import as much gas as will be lost as a result of shelling. If our production decreases as a result of shelling, then, accordingly, this volume must be imported to maintain the balance," he said in a commentary to Energy Reform on the sidelines of the Solar Invest Forum Ukraine from the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine on Thursday.

The head of the energy committee noted that he is aware of the production losses as a result of the attacks, but "giving this information means informing the enemy how effective the shelling was, and this should not be done." Gerus confirmed that the need to import gas arose primarily due to shelling that could not be predicted.

"I don't know what will happen at the end of February, at the beginning of March, whether there will be frosts or not. But as of today, imports are more or less so as not to experience problems from lost production," Gerus noted.

He suggested that Naftogaz Group currently has funds for imports, but they may have to be attracted from outside to purchase gas in the spring for the next winter.

"One problem is to get through the heating season now, another is to prepare for the next one. And they need to be solved as they approach: first the current one, and then about the next winter," the head of the energy committee said.

According to him, air defense is the most effective protection, including for gas infrastructure, "but it is not so easy to do."

"We must also try to disperse everything that can be dispersed, and build protective structures where possible," he added.

As reported, former head of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev believes that the only way to overcome the gas deficit in the short term is to import it, and in the long term, Ukraine needs to focus on creating a branched network of small booster compressor stations instead of large ones, the Russian attacks on which significantly reduce the production of resources.

Tags: #gas #import

MORE ABOUT

12:53 18.02.2025
No threat of stopping gas stations due to new form of receipt from March 1 - A-95 director

No threat of stopping gas stations due to new form of receipt from March 1 - A-95 director

20:31 07.02.2025
Metinvest to import coal from U.S. operations due to Pokrovske Coal shutdown – expert

Metinvest to import coal from U.S. operations due to Pokrovske Coal shutdown – expert

15:04 07.02.2025
Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

20:02 31.01.2025
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian policy allocates sugar export quotas to EU

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian policy allocates sugar export quotas to EU

16:19 25.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Azerbaijani President discuss gas transportation issues in Davos

Zelenskyy, Azerbaijani President discuss gas transportation issues in Davos

10:53 22.01.2025
Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

14:12 08.01.2025
Rada passes law on greenhouse gas emissions

Rada passes law on greenhouse gas emissions

20:22 07.01.2025
Export of goods from Ukraine in 2024 increases by 15.6%, import by 11.3% – service

Export of goods from Ukraine in 2024 increases by 15.6%, import by 11.3% – service

14:37 03.01.2025
Shmyhal: We will pay special attention to development of Ukraine-Europe's Gas Safe concept in 2025

Shmyhal: We will pay special attention to development of Ukraine-Europe's Gas Safe concept in 2025

20:32 02.01.2025
Fico threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine, stop supporting Ukrainians in Slovakia over gas transit cessation

Fico threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine, stop supporting Ukrainians in Slovakia over gas transit cessation

AD

HOT NEWS

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

Ukrainian parliament approves equipment purchase from Bulgaria for construction of Khmelnytsky NPP units 3, 4

LATEST

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

First cohort of REDpreneurUA participants present business plans for grant funding

Gas supply situation in Ukraine challenging but under control – Naftogaz CEO

K-FACTOR aims to capture up to 25% of Ukraine's market for grain carts in 3 years

IMF expects laws to be adopted to abolish 'Lozovy amendments,' create Higher Administrative Court

Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Raiffeisen and OTP most profitable in 2024

Epicenter to open its own food market in Ukrainian city of Brovary, replacing NOVUS supermarket

Ukraine prepares 2 scenarios for EU trade relations after Autonomous Trade Measures expire – minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD