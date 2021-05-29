Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 10,199 recoveries and 156 related deaths, as of Saturday morning, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"Ukraine has recorded 3,096 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 29, 2021, including 144 children and 55 medical workers. Additionally, 1,309 people have been admitted to hospitals, 156 have died and 10,199 have recovered over the past day," it said.

Ukraine reported 3,306 new COVID-19 cases on May 28.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,199,769 cases of COVID-19, including 50,388 deaths and 2,030,415 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

The largest numbers of confirmed daily cases were recorded in Kyiv (377), Dnipropetrovsk region (261), Lviv region (231), Kyiv region (197), and Zaporizhia region (170).