Facts

11:14 29.05.2021

Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

1 min read
Ukraine sees decline in daily COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,096 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 10,199 recoveries and 156 related deaths, as of Saturday morning, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"Ukraine has recorded 3,096 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 29, 2021, including 144 children and 55 medical workers. Additionally, 1,309 people have been admitted to hospitals, 156 have died and 10,199 have recovered over the past day," it said.

Ukraine reported 3,306 new COVID-19 cases on May 28.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,199,769 cases of COVID-19, including 50,388 deaths and 2,030,415 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

The largest numbers of confirmed daily cases were recorded in Kyiv (377), Dnipropetrovsk region (261), Lviv region (231), Kyiv region (197), and Zaporizhia region (170).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 29.05.2021
Biden administration requests more than $58bln for State Dept's needs, incl. $255 mln to help Ukraine

Biden administration requests more than $58bln for State Dept's needs, incl. $255 mln to help Ukraine

11:30 29.05.2021
Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Belarus ready to resume free trade if Kyiv reviews measures against Belarusian goods - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

12:04 28.05.2021
Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

09:09 28.05.2021
Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

17:57 27.05.2021
EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

16:55 27.05.2021
Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

14:10 27.05.2021
McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

09:58 27.05.2021
Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

09:31 27.05.2021
Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

LATEST

Zelensky urges govt to improve certain provisions of law On Corruption Prevention

OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

Kryvonos says Ukraine not to be granted MAP at NATO summit in June

Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD