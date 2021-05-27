Facts

09:31 27.05.2021

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

Ukraine has recorded 3,509 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 16,868 recoveries and 183 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"Ukraine has registered 3,509 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 27, 2021, including 193 children and 82 medical workers. Also, 1,402 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 183 fatalities and 16,868 recoveries over the past day," it said.

Ukraine reported 3,395 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, 2,608 on May 25, and 1,334 on May 24.

