16:05 26.05.2021

Ukrainian govt suggests increasing state aid for childbirth up to UAH 50,000 from Jan 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase the amount of state aid paid to citizens at the birth of a child by UAH 8,720 up to UAH 50,000 from January 1, 2022.

The corresponding draft law was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday. According to the proposed procedure, the payment of 25% of the assistance will be carried out once, and the rest of the amount over the next 36 months in equal parts.

In addition, it is assumed that from January 1, 2023 and thereafter, from January 1, this assistance will increase annually by the projected growth rate of the consumer price index.

If this law is adopted, the amount of assistance for adoption will also increase, since this assistance is provided in the amount established for payments of assistance at birth.

