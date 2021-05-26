Facts

10:47 26.05.2021

Belavia cancels flights to Ukraine until Aug 25

2 min read
The Belarusian airline Belavia has cancelled all flights to Ukraine until August 25, 2021, Belavia said in a statement on its website.

"Due to the ban of the Ukrainian authorities on Belavia flights, the airline is forced to cancel flights to/from Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Kharkiv from May 26 to August 25, 2021," Belavia said.

On May 25, night flights to Kyiv and Odesa were also canceled, it said.

"Passengers who purchased tickets on the indicated dates will be able to refund their full price without penalties or change the date of departure during the validity period of the ticket," the airline said.

Ukraine suspended air traffic with Belarus on May 26.

A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land at the Minsk airport while passing through Belarus' airspace on May 23.

On President Alexander Lukashenko's orders, Belarus scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany it. The Ryanair plane was carrying Raman Pratasevich, former editor-in-chief of Nexta and editor of Belarus Golovnogo Mozga (Belarus of the Brain), Telegram channels that are both designated as extremist in Belarus, and his companion, Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen and a student of European Humanities University in Vilnius. Both were detained by the Belarusian authorities.

The European Union and the United States have condemned the forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk, demanding that Pratasevich be released.

Minsk, in turn, said that an email message about a bomb allegedly planted on the Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had been signed by "Hamas soldiers."

Tags: #ukraine #belavia
Interfax-Ukraine
