18:18 25.05.2021

OSCE Secretary General to visit Donbas during her visit to Ukraine – MFA

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid will visit Ukraine on May 26-30, this will be her first visit to the country since her appointment.

As part of her visit to Ukraine, Schmid will make a trip to the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where she will get acquainted with the local security policy and humanitarian situation and the conditions of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

On May 26, Schmid and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks, the key topic of which will be strengthening the OSCE's role in monitoring the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of our country. "They will pay special attention to the activities of the OSCE SMM in Ukraine and increasing the effectiveness of the implementation of its mandate, which covers the entire territory of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the message says.

At 18:00 on May 26, Kuleba and Schmid will hold a joint press conference, which will be broadcast online.

Tags: #donbas #osce
