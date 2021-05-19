Legislation violations in rent payment for land revealed in Kyiv State Administration for total amount of more than UAH 100 mln

As a result of the searches conducted in the department of land resources of Kyiv City State Administration, employees of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) exposed the fact of tax evasion on an especially large scale by a number of enterprises, the press service of the State Fiscal Service said on Wednesday.

"It was established that the director of one of the enterprises, from 2013 to the present, used land plots without registration of title documents for them, did not pay rent for communal property. Such actions entailed grave consequences to public interests in the form of non-receipt of funds for rent in the amount of more than UAH 19 million," the message says.

It notes that when submitting a declaration of payment of land tax and rent for the use of communal property, for the period 2017-2018, the defendant deliberately underestimated the area and the normative monetary value of the land plot.

"The director of the said company has been put on the wanted list on the facts of these offenses. Now the head of the said enterprise is hiding from the pretrial investigation bodies. Measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the wanted person," the SFS reports.

They clarify that, as part of the pretrial investigation, the possible involvement of officials of Kyiv City State Administration in committing offenses that entailed grave consequences to the interests of the territorial community of the city of Kyiv in the form of "groundlessly not received (lost) funds of rent for the actual use of land plots by officials of enterprises in Kyiv" is being studied.

As reported, as a result of the searches, cadastral files of land plots located in Kyiv were found and seized, indicating a violation of legislation in the field of paying rent for land for a total of more than UAH 100 million.

"According to these facts, 11 criminal proceedings were entered into the Single Register of Pretrial Investigations for committing criminal offenses in the area of abuse of power or official position," the fiscal service said.

As reported, last week the State Fiscal Service conducted searches in the department of land resources of Kyiv City State Administration.

It was noted that according to the available information, the director of one of the capital's enterprises did not conclude a lease agreement for a land plot administered by Kyiv City State Administration. It is about tax evasion in the amount of about UAH 20 million.