17:11 17.05.2021

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

On Friday, during the Hour of Questions to the Government, the MPs will hear Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said.

"On Friday, the Prime Minister of Ukraine will be within the walls of parliament, he will report on the proposal that came from the profile committee on health care [...] regarding the implementation of the Verkhovna Rada's resolution related to the above-mentioned problem [concerning the prevention and control of coronavirus infection, vaccination, ensuring medical institutions with everything necessary to counter COVID-19]," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, he said that in order to assess the work of Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, it is necessary to hear his report first of all.

"It is not me who should determine this. First, it is necessary to hear the report, what the minister defines for himself as victories or shortcomings, and then we will discuss it. But if we talk about the situation as a whole, then this is the overall responsibility of the Cabinet of Ministers," Razumkov said answering the question on the achievements and failures of Stepanov as a minister.

The speaker also said that his vote on Stepanov's resignation will be influenced by many factors, including his work report.

"I will be guided by my colleagues and the position of the relevant committee. There are many factors that will influence my decision, including the minister's report, which we will have to hear. I think that I will form my position based on this," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
