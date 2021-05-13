Facts

10:51 13.05.2021

U.S. experts train Ukrainian colleagues to respond to use of weapons of mass destruction

The U.S. experts conducted a virtual training exercise with partners from Ukraine on detecting and responding to assassinations involving weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Department of State said.

"The United States recently conducted a virtual training exercise with partners from Ukraine to help domestic security services, law enforcement, and first responders identify, respond to, and investigate assassinations involving weapons of mass destruction," the Department said in a statement.

The U.S. law enforcement and medical experts provided local officials with information to identify the medical symptoms that indicate weapons of mass destruction material use, the attack cycle involved in weapons of mass destruction assassination attempts, and the specific measures that enable safe and secure detection and response to incidents involving weapons of mass destruction.

"The United States is committed to working with allies and partners to counter Russian malign activity like the use of weapons of mass destruction as tools of assassination," the Department of State said.

Tags: #usa #weapons #ukraine
