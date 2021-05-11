Facts

13:42 11.05.2021

Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

1 min read
Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

The equipment purchased by Ukraine will certainly have the ability to be interoperable with NATO systems, which will allow Ukraine and NATO to act jointly on the battlefield if necessary, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has said.

"The rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently underway; we are purchasing a lot of modern military equipment, which will necessarily have the ability to be interoperable with NATO systems. This will allow us, if necessary, to jointly act on the battlefield," Taran said at the Ukraine 30. National Security forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the Ministry of Defense is making a lot of efforts to develop the military infrastructure, in particular, military camps are being built. According to him, the infrastructure facilities that are currently being built and concern the Ukrainian Navy, will have the opportunity to demonstrate that Ukraine has moved away from the former Soviet practice of building military camps using outdated approaches.

"The Ministry of Defense completes drafting the strategic defense bulletin of Ukraine and the defense plan of Ukraine," Taran said.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 11.05.2021
Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

17:26 11.05.2021
World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

14:27 11.05.2021
U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

14:16 11.05.2021
Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

11:56 11.05.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

11:07 11.05.2021
Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

10:50 11.05.2021
Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

09:24 11.05.2021
Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

09:13 11.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

LATEST

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Ambassador Korniychuk notes Jewish contribution to the fight against Nazism in World War II

Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Biden to join videoconference of presidents of NATO's eastern flanks, where Ukraine, security in Black Sea region to be discussed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD