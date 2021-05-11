Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

The equipment purchased by Ukraine will certainly have the ability to be interoperable with NATO systems, which will allow Ukraine and NATO to act jointly on the battlefield if necessary, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has said.

"The rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently underway; we are purchasing a lot of modern military equipment, which will necessarily have the ability to be interoperable with NATO systems. This will allow us, if necessary, to jointly act on the battlefield," Taran said at the Ukraine 30. National Security forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the Ministry of Defense is making a lot of efforts to develop the military infrastructure, in particular, military camps are being built. According to him, the infrastructure facilities that are currently being built and concern the Ukrainian Navy, will have the opportunity to demonstrate that Ukraine has moved away from the former Soviet practice of building military camps using outdated approaches.

"The Ministry of Defense completes drafting the strategic defense bulletin of Ukraine and the defense plan of Ukraine," Taran said.