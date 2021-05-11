Facts

12:30 11.05.2021

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), the Antimonopoly Committee and the President's Office to draft a law on oligarchs, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said and added that NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs.

"At the last meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, the President the NSDC, the Antimonopoly Committee, and the President's Office to draft a law on oligarchs who today have a very large impact on our economy, our domestic and foreign political processes," Danilov said, speaking at the Ukraine 30. National Security forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Danilov, "the NSDC considers 13 persons who can be confidently classified as oligarchs according to the NSDC criteria." At the same time, he did not specify who he was talking about.

As reported, on April 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, announced an initiative to draft a bill on oligarchs in order to limit their influence on politics and the adoption of laws in Ukraine.

