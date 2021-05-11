Facts

10:50 11.05.2021

Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

1 min read
Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

Ukraine has increased the contract for the supply of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"We've been able to double the supply of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this calendar year," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He recalled that in total, Ukraine currently has contracts for the supply of 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers. In particular, 8 million doses under the COVAX mechanism and 32 million doses under direct contracts with manufacturers.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 11.05.2021
Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

17:26 11.05.2021
World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

World Bank approves $90 mln support for Ukraine to boost vaccination in effort to strengthen COVID-19 response

14:27 11.05.2021
U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

U.S. explores ways to enhance security cooperation with Ukraine – Kvien

14:16 11.05.2021
Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

13:42 11.05.2021
Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

Equipment purchased by Ukraine to be definitely interoperable with NATO equipment – Taran

11:27 11.05.2021
There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

There was probability of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but escalation was prevented – Zelensky

11:07 11.05.2021
Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

09:24 11.05.2021
Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

09:13 11.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

09:10 11.05.2021
Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

Another batch of CoronaVac vaccines delivered to Ukraine – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

Zelensky instructs govt to approve annual national program under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission for 2021 - decree

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Cabinet introduces declaration of price rise for gasoline, diesel fuel over 1%

LATEST

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

Ambassador Korniychuk notes Jewish contribution to the fight against Nazism in World War II

Bakanov: Some 7,000 people from Russia engaged in intelligence, subversive activities against Ukraine

NSDC confidently classifies 13 persons as oligarchs – Danilov

Zelensky: Ukraine's strategic course is EU, NATO membership

Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Ukraine 30 Forum on May 11-13 dedicated to country's security issues

Biden to join videoconference of presidents of NATO's eastern flanks, where Ukraine, security in Black Sea region to be discussed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD