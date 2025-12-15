Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas says due to technical reasons she didn't have a "good conversation" with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

She announced this on Monday in Brussels at a press conference held after the EU Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers of EU member states.

Commenting on the conversation with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner at the request of journalists, Kallas said she doesn't know if it was a cyberattack, but technology definitely didn't work properly, thus they didn't have a good conversation.