Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:45 15.12.2025

Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

1 min read
Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas says due to technical reasons she didn't have a "good conversation" with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

She announced this on Monday in Brussels at a press conference held after the EU Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers of EU member states.

Commenting on the conversation with U.S. envoys Witkoff and Kushner at the request of journalists, Kallas said she doesn't know if it was a cyberattack, but technology definitely didn't work properly, thus they didn't have a good conversation.

Tags: #ukraine #kallas #eu #usa

MORE ABOUT

22:06 15.12.2025
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

20:39 15.12.2025
Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

20:17 15.12.2025
Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

19:43 15.12.2025
Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

19:27 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

Zelenskyy briefs German President about talks with US to end war

20:32 12.12.2025
Hegseth cuts out Driscoll of Ukraine's negotiations – media

Hegseth cuts out Driscoll of Ukraine's negotiations – media

19:52 12.12.2025
Ukrainian govt working group to hold talks on recovery in USA – Umerov

Ukrainian govt working group to hold talks on recovery in USA – Umerov

19:13 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

16:59 12.12.2025
Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

HOT NEWS

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Merz offers Russia truce for Christmas

LATEST

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services

One of first offices for arms exports to be opened in Berlin – Zelenskyy

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

General Staff confirms another hit to Astrakhan gas processing plant

viv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny opens its first store in London

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Mertz: We must not repeat mistakes of Minsk, Ukraine needs real security guarantees

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

AD
AD