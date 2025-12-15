Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

Negotiations between the United States and Ukraine have reached consensus on a number of issues, and the talks were very positive, Sky News reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“There are still some things to discuss, the official added, but Donald Trump is pleased with the progress, they said” the broadcaster said.

The official stated that 90% of the issues between Russia and Ukraine have been resolved, and that security guarantees were the main topic of the negotiations. Donald Trump believes he can force Russia to agree to provide Ukraine with guarantees similar to Article 5 of the Atlantic Treaty.

He added that following the latest talks, there have been advances in resolving issues between Russians and Ukrainians, as well as more in-depth discussions on territories.

The official stated that Russia would be open to Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and that the United States believes Russia will accept the guarantees provided by the agreement.