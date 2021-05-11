Facts

09:13 11.05.2021

Ukraine records 2,208 new COVID-19 cases per day, 8,617 recoveries – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, 2,208 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 8,617 people recovered and 119 people died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 2,208 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of May 11, 2021. In particular, 89 children and 34 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 1,084 people were hospitalized, 119 people died and 8,617 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, on May 10, some 2,817 new COVID-19 cases were reported, on May 9, some 5,372 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, on May 8, there were 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 infection, on May 7, some 8,404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, 6,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 6, some 2,576 new COVID-19 cases were reported on May 5, and some 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on May 4.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday morning was 2.125 million people, 46,631 patients died, and 1.777 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Donetsk (325), Kharkiv (213), Dnipropetrovsk (191), Zaporizhia (169) and Mykolaiv (132) regions.

Over May 10, 2021, some 2,194 people were vaccinated in Ukraine and 865,590 people were vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Some 695 people have completed vaccination (received two shots) (of which two people received one shot abroad).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
