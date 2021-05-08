Facts

11:32 08.05.2021

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Ukraine signs contracts for supply of 42 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by late 2021 - health minister

Ukraine has signed contracts for the supply of 42 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of this year, about 5 million more doses are needed, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"If you look at the number of doses that we have contracted, I emphasize, it was the contracted amount for which we paid the funds, together with COVAX, then we now have 42 million doses of vaccines for which we have already signed [contracts], these are all supplies for this year," the minister said during the Segodnya Vecherom (Tonight) program on the Ukraine 24 television on Friday evening.

"About 5 million more doses are needed," Stepanov noted.

"We have relevant proposals, in particular from the Serum Institute, to increase the amount of doses of the Novavax vaccine, and we also have a proposal regarding Sinovac. Now we are deciding on the timeframe of delivery," he added.

Interfax-Ukraine
