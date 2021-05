Ukraine records 8,404 new COVID-19 cases per day, 19,453 recoveries – Stepanov

As of Friday morning, 8,404 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, 19,453 people recovered and 379 people died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 8,404 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine as of May 7, 2021. In particular, 353 children and 185 health workers fell ill. Also, over the past day, 3,080 people were hospitalized, 379 people died and 19,453 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

A day earlier, on May 6, some 6,038 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, 2,576 new infections were reported on May 5, some 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on May 4, some 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 3, some 5,094 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on May 2, some 8,549 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on May 1, some 10,072 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on April 30, and some 11,627 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on April 29.

The number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning was 2.105 million people, 45,830 patients died, and 1.731 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region (991), Dnipropetrovsk region (622), the city of Kyiv (611), Donetsk region (571) and Zaporizhia region (494).

During the day on May 6, 2021, some 37,967 people were vaccinated in Ukraine and 821,770 people were vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. Some 428 people completed vaccination (received two shots) (of which two people received one shot abroad).