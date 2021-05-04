Facts

12:16 04.05.2021

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

1 min read
Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs will arrive in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the press service of the U.S. Department of State reported.

"Under Secretary of State Nuland will visit London, Great Britain, and Kyiv, Ukraine, from May 4 to 6, 2021," the message says.

As reported, Blinken will arrive in Kyiv on a two-day visit on May 5, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, other officials and representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany.

Tags: #visit #nuland
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:17 30.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

15:44 08.03.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

13:29 26.01.2021
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

13:45 12.11.2020
Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

13:34 15.10.2020
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

17:53 01.07.2020
VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

09:52 18.02.2020
IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

09:50 21.01.2020
Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

09:47 15.01.2020
Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

10:19 23.12.2019
Ukrainian MFA announces results of Prystaiko's first official visit to Berlin

Ukrainian MFA announces results of Prystaiko's first official visit to Berlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia sign joint declaration on cooperation, democratic aspirations of states

Ukraine to receive extra 10 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 – minister

LATEST

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

EU must show real support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations - Zelensky

'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Zhytomyr region - Nemchynov

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Kyiv records 151 new cases of COVID-19 - Klitschko

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Poland supports Ukrainian people, Ukraine's NATO aspirations – Zelensky

Norwegian bureau Snohetta wins competition for best project of Roshen Concert Hall

Zelensky at summit of five states: War in eastern Ukraine, occupation of Crimea mark war in Europe

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD