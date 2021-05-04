Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs will arrive in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the press service of the U.S. Department of State reported.

"Under Secretary of State Nuland will visit London, Great Britain, and Kyiv, Ukraine, from May 4 to 6, 2021," the message says.

As reported, Blinken will arrive in Kyiv on a two-day visit on May 5, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, other officials and representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

Blinken is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphany.