Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:21 14.02.2025

Zelenskyy announces his visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia, no meetings scheduled with Russia and USA

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces his visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia, no meetings scheduled with Russia and USA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but there will be no meetings with the Russians or the American side.

"I have an official visit to the Emirates with my wife, the first lady, because we have a large humanitarian program and the issue of prisoner exchange. Secondly, after that, I will visit Saudi Arabia with the same questions and another partnership with His Royal Highness. It will be within two or three days. I will have three meetings with President Erdogan in Turkey. I will not meet with the Russians, and I will not meet with the Americans there either," Zelenskyy told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

 

