11:57 30.04.2021

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Ukraine and Canada discuss possible liberalization of scheduled air traffic

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy and Minister of Transport of Canada Omar Alghabra during online negotiations discussed the possible liberalization of regular air transportation between the countries, as well as the participation of the Ukrainian side in the Canadian Safer Skies initiative.

Krykliy highlighted the importance of continuing the Safer Skies initiative, in which Canada works with international organizations, the civil aviation industry and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to improve the safety of commercial airlines flying in high-risk areas, and proposed to include Ukraine in the work of this forum not only as an observer, but as a full participant.

The agency notes that the parties also discussed the state of cooperation between the ministries in the context of the investigation into the plane crash of flight PS752 of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Iran.

The report, in particular, indicates that the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has already processed and provided its comments on the draft final report prepared by the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the results of the investigation into the disaster. Relevant comments were also provided to the representatives of Canada.

"Ukraine is committed to truth and justice in the investigation into the PS752 crash and the punishment of those responsible. We are constantly working on the proper response of the Ukrainian side to numerous violations of international law during the investigation into the PS752 crash. We support the involvement of foreign representatives, including representatives of Canada, in the appropriate process and joint preparation and submission of a complaint to the ICAO Council on the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Krykliy said.

It is noted that the ministers also agreed to intensify work on signing a technical agreement between the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine and Transport Canada Civil Aviation.

