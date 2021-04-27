Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a strong protest due to the announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia of the employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow "persona non grata" and declares the consul of the General Consulate of Ruusia in Odesa as an undesirable person to stay on the territory of Ukraine, MFA Spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

"In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine declares the consul of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Odesa an undesirable person to stay in Ukraine. He must leave the territory of Ukraine by the end of the day on April 30, 2021," Nikolenko said in a comment posted on the Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that if the Russian side continues provocations against employees of diplomatic institutions of Ukraine in Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reserves the right to take further actions in response.

Nikolenko said that Ukraine is considering the announcement by the Russian Foreign Ministry of the employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow "persona non grata" as a continuation of the anti-Ukrainian campaign launched in Russia and another manifestation of unfriendly actions against employees of Ukraine's diplomatic institutions.

"We completely discard the unfounded accusations that the declared 'persona non grata' Ukrainian diplomat allegedly engaged in activities incompatible with diplomatic status. The employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow did not commit any actions that would go beyond his diplomatic and consular functions," he said.

He said the decision of the Russian Foreign Ministry grossly violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 and constant diplomatic practice.

As reported, on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia has been declared "persona non grata," he will have to leave the country by the end of the day on April 30.